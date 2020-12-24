Austin rehabilitation patients get to see loved ones through ‘snow globe’

Patients at St. David’s Rehabilitation Hospital got to see family members through a “snow globe” set up at the facility Thursday. (St. David’s HealthCare Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Patients at St. David’s Rehabilitation Hospital got to see family members through a “snow globe” set up at the facility Thursday.

The globe is actually a winter wonderland-decorated window, the hospital said.

Because of strict visitor policies during the pandemic, the hospital came up with this creative and socially-distanced way for families to meet.

The globe is available for families through the day after Christmas. You can call ahead to schedule a visit.

The phone number for the rehabilitation hospital is (512) 544-8993. You can find out more about St. David’s HealthCare’s COVID-19 policies online.