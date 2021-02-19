Austin Public Works warns there are still dangers as temps warm, ice melts

As temperatures get warmer Austin Public Works says still be aware of your surroundings

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As temperatures warm this weekend and the area gets out of its deep freeze, public works officials still say to be careful.

Crews with Austin Public Works are continuing to ramp up efforts to clear streets and sidewalks of snow, ice and downed tree limbs, but that will take days.

“As weather conditions improve over the next couple of days, more people will seek to get out of their homes,” said Assistant City Manager Gina Fiandaca. “The work that our Public Works Department is completing in partnership with Transportation, Fleet and our partner agencies, is essential so that road conditions can be safe for our residents, our utility crews and our first responders.”

Crews have also responded to multiple calls to remove downed trees and limbs blocking the roads.

While the roads will continue to improve, bridges and overpasses can still be icy. So far, 26 bridges have been treated multiple times over the past few days.

“Given the dangerous road conditions, our priority throughout this event has been to support our emergency services providers so they can safely access people who needed help,” said Public Works Director Richard Mendoza. “We are clearing as many priority routes throughout the city, and will be working around the clock to make sure as many streets as possible are addressed.”

Mendoza says you should also be aware of certain dangers around your home. Texans aren’t used to these conditions, he said, and those hanging icicles will start to fall and could cause injury. Knocking them down before they cause injury is a good idea.

Crews have been working around the clock this week to respond to emergency needs throughout the city.

Residents can report any obstructions in roads or sidewalks to Austin 311.

As of Thursday, crews have cleared or inspected more than 117 miles of lanes around town, and they’ll continue their work through the weekend.