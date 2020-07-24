Austin Public Works resumes weekly underpass cleanups

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Works says crews have resumed weekly cleanups of underpasses in the city.

Crews cleaned under the 15th Street bridge and Interstate 35 access road on Wednesday.

The cleanups have been happening for more than a year but were paused in March because of COVID-19. Public Works says employees resumed last month.

The goal is to remove trash and debris from the right-of-way to ensure safety, not to displace those who have been living in these areas, Public Works said.

Those who may be in those areas are given a 72-hour notice.

Crews visit more than 50 underpasses at least once per month, according to Public Works.

The Austin Police Department provides security for Public Works employees.