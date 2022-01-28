Austin Public Health, Travis County offering free COVID-19 vaccine clinics starting Jan. 28

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Thirsty Planet Brewing Company offered a free case of beer if you got your COVID-19 vaccine at their south Austin location Saturday (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

KXAX file photo

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — Austin Public Health and Travis County are holding free COVID-19 vaccine clinics all over the county Jan. 28-31.

All vaccinations are free and there’s no identification, registration, insurance, proof of citizenship or appointment required, a city press release said. All of the clinics administered by APH will have all Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots available, along with third-shot boosters. All sites run by the county will have Pfizer shots. Please remember to bring your vaccine cards if you’re getting your second or third shots.

Vaccines from kids aged 5-11 are offered at four APH sites. Delco Activity Center and Old Sims Elementary gym sites don’t require appointments, but the Shots for Tots clinics do.

The sites are:

Friday, Jan. 28

Delco Activity Center (APH)

Consulate General of Mexico (Travis County)

African American Men & Boys Harvest Foundation (CTAHI/Travis County)

La Mexicana Market – Rundberg (Travis County)

La Mexicana Market – Stassney (Travis County)

Poco Loco Supermercado – Cameron (Travis County)

Saturday, Jan. 29

AISD Performing Arts Center (Travis County)

Del Valle Opportunity Center (Travis County)

Dailey Middle School (Travis County)

Southeast Library (APH)

La Moreliana Market (Travis County)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

Travis County Expo Center (Travis County)

Old Sims Elementary Gymnasium (APH)

Sunday, Jan. 30

Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County) 

Monday, Jan. 31

African American Men & Boys Harvest Foundation (CTAHI/Travis County)

La Mexicana Market (Travis County) 

La Mexicana Market (Travis County)  

Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)  

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

Top Stories

More Top Stories

BestReviews

More reviews

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss