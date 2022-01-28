Austin Public Health, Travis County offering free COVID-19 vaccine clinics starting Jan. 28

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — Austin Public Health and Travis County are holding free COVID-19 vaccine clinics all over the county Jan. 28-31.
All vaccinations are free and there’s no identification, registration, insurance, proof of citizenship or appointment required, a city press release said. All of the clinics administered by APH will have all Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots available, along with third-shot boosters. All sites run by the county will have Pfizer shots. Please remember to bring your vaccine cards if you’re getting your second or third shots.
Vaccines from kids aged 5-11 are offered at four APH sites. Delco Activity Center and Old Sims Elementary gym sites don’t require appointments, but the Shots for Tots clinics do.
The sites are:
Friday, Jan. 28
Delco Activity Center (APH)
- Time: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Address: 4601 Pecan Brook Dr, Austin, TX 78724
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Consulate General of Mexico (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Address: 5202 E. Ben White Blvd. #150 Austin, TX 78741
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
African American Men & Boys Harvest Foundation (CTAHI/Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Address: 6633 U.S. 290 #303 Austin, TX 78723
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
La Mexicana Market – Rundberg (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 834 E Rundberg Ln. Austin, TX 78753
- Pfizer (12+ years)
La Mexicana Market – Stassney (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 5717 S. I-35 Frontage Rd. C-180 Austin, TX 78744
- Pfizer (12+ years)
Poco Loco Supermercado – Cameron (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 6305 Cameron Rd Austin, TX 78723
- Pfizer (12+ years)
Saturday, Jan. 29
AISD Performing Arts Center (Travis County)
- Time: 8-11 a.m.
- Address: 1500 Barbara Jordan Blvd. Austin, TX 78723
- Pfizer (5+ years)
Del Valle Opportunity Center (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Address: 5301 Ross Rd. Del Valle, TX 78617
- Pfizer (5+ years)
Dailey Middle School (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Address: 14000 Westall St Austin, TX 78725
- Pfizer (5+ years)
Southeast Library (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
La Moreliana Market (Travis County)
- Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Address: 5405 S Pleasant Valley Rd #E Austin, TX 78744
- Pfizer (12+ years)
JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)
- Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Address: 6759 FM 535 Cedar Creek, TX 78612
- Pfizer (12+ years)
Travis County Expo Center (Travis County)
- Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Address: 7311 Decker Ln Austin, TX 78724
- Pfizer (5+ years)
Old Sims Elementary Gymnasium (APH)
- Time: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
- Address: 1202 Springdale Rd, Austin, TX 78721
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Sunday, Jan. 30
Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)
- Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
Monday, Jan. 31
African American Men & Boys Harvest Foundation (CTAHI/Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Address: 6633 U.S. 290 #303 Austin, TX 78723
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
La Mexicana Market (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30–8:30 p.m.
- Address: 834 E. Rundberg Lane, Austin, TX 78753
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
La Mexicana Market (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30 pm–8:30 p.m.
- Address: 5717 S I-35 Frontage Rd Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 6305 Cameron Rd., Austin, TX 78754
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)