Austin Public Health, Travis County offering free COVID-19 vaccine clinics starting Jan. 28

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — Austin Public Health and Travis County are holding free COVID-19 vaccine clinics all over the county Jan. 28-31.

All vaccinations are free and there’s no identification, registration, insurance, proof of citizenship or appointment required, a city press release said. All of the clinics administered by APH will have all Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots available, along with third-shot boosters. All sites run by the county will have Pfizer shots. Please remember to bring your vaccine cards if you’re getting your second or third shots.

Vaccines from kids aged 5-11 are offered at four APH sites. Delco Activity Center and Old Sims Elementary gym sites don’t require appointments, but the Shots for Tots clinics do.

The sites are:

Friday, Jan. 28

Delco Activity Center (APH)

Time: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Address: 4601 Pecan Brook Dr, Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

Consulate General of Mexico (Travis County)

African American Men & Boys Harvest Foundation (CTAHI/Travis County)

La Mexicana Market – Rundberg (Travis County)

La Mexicana Market – Stassney (Travis County)

Poco Loco Supermercado – Cameron (Travis County)

Saturday, Jan. 29

AISD Performing Arts Center (Travis County)

Del Valle Opportunity Center (Travis County)

Dailey Middle School (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Address: 14000 Westall St Austin, TX 78725

Pfizer (5+ years)

Southeast Library (APH)

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

La Moreliana Market (Travis County)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Address: 6759 FM 535 Cedar Creek, TX 78612

Pfizer (12+ years)

Travis County Expo Center (Travis County)

Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Address: 7311 Decker Ln Austin, TX 78724

Pfizer (5+ years)

Old Sims Elementary Gymnasium (APH)

Time: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Address: 1202 Springdale Rd, Austin, TX 78721

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

Sunday, Jan. 30

Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)

Monday, Jan. 31

African American Men & Boys Harvest Foundation (CTAHI/Travis County)

La Mexicana Market (Travis County)

La Mexicana Market (Travis County)

Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)