Austin police warning residents of scam callers pretending to be officers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is warning residents to be aware of reports they’ve received of scam calls from people claiming to be APD officers.

According to APD, the callers claim to be with the department’s Public Information Office — or PIO — and the number they appear to calling from is (512) 974-501, which is the number to APD PIO.

APD says the callers give various reasons for their calls.

If you receive a call from (512) 974-5017, make sure to ask for the full name and badge number of the person calling you and ask for the reason they are calling.

Additionally, if you call (512) 974-5017, it will ring to APD PIO and you can verify whether the person you were speaking with is in fact from APD PIO.

You can also reach the public information office by calling Austin 3-1-1 or(512) 974-5000 or by emailing police3@austintexas.gov.