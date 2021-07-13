Suspect in custody after SWAT callout off Old Bee Caves Road

SWAT callout near SH-71/Old Bee Caves Road near Oak Hill July 13, 2021 (Courtesy of Anthony Scoma)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A suspect has been detained after a SWAT callout near State Highway 71 and Old Bee Caves Road near Oak Hill Tuesday afternoon, according to the Austin Police Department.

Police said a call about a suspicious person came in just before 12:30 p.m.

They’re asking drivers to avoid the area, which is near Hill Oaks Drive and Williamson Creek. The road is closed off near Old Bee Caves Road, APD said.

Police are expected to hold a media briefing sometime Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details are released.