Austin police responding to shooting on 7th Street

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday night, Austin police responded to a shooting at 700 East Seventh Street where a man and a woman were shot.

According to APD, the call came in at 9:25 p.m., with reports of shots fired with possible victims. Austin Police Department reports that the shooting happened across from the department’s headquarters.

Around 10 p.m., Austin-Travis County EMS reported that the victims, who are in their 30s, were being transported to Dell Seton Medical Center in critical, life-threatening condition.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.