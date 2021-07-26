Austin police officers cleared after review of fatal 2019 shooting near Pennybacker Bridge

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Austin Police Department officers have been cleared in relation to a April 2019 officer-involved shooting near Pennybacker Bridge in northwest Austin.

A Travis County special grand jury ruled APD officers Hugh Butler and William Bertelson acted lawfully during the incident on April 29, 2019. Police say Butler and Bertelson responded to the bridge near Loop 360, where the deceased suspect Carlos Dodero reportedly intentionally hit a woman with his vehicle. Then, Dodero allegedly exited the vehicle and dragged the woman away from witnesses who were trying to help.

When they arrived, Butler and Bertelson pursued Dodero into a wooded area and ordered him to drop a gun he claimed to have. Officers say after refusing to show his hands and threatening to shoot them, they fired their weapons, shooting him multiple times at around 6:20 p.m.

Dodero was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Both Butler and Bertelson were placed on administrative leave.

“The District Attorney’s office takes the work of presenting all facts and evidence to a grand jury very seriously,” said District Attorney Garza. “In this case, an independent group of members of the Travis County community, heard the evidence and law and decided that the conduct of Officer Butler and Officer Bertelson was lawful.”