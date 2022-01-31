Austin Police looking for Cedar Park man who threatened to commit suicide

APD is looking for Andrew Baughman, 32.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are looking for a man who “may be in danger of bodily harm or death.”

Andrew Baughman, 32, was reported missing Sunday afternoon in Cedar Park. He drove away after a family argument and sent a text message saying he “planned to commit suicide,” according to Austin Police.

Texas DPS issued a CLEAR Alert for Baughman.

Andrew is white, 6’4″, 255 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a maroon T-shirt, blue jeans and gray sneakers.

He was last seen driving a 2007 silver Honda Accord. The Texas license plate is NKX7240.

If you see Baughman, call 911 right away.