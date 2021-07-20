Austin police identify woman killed in US 290 crash last week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The woman who died in a southwest Austin crash earlier this month was identified by police on Tuesday as Camryn Adams, 21.

The crash happened July 11 around 8:11 p.m. in the 5100 block of West U.S. Highway 290 eastbound. That’s near where the highway intersects with MoPac.

Police said Adams lost control of her car and crashed into the center median. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead due to her injuries.

Austin-Travis County EMS said at the time a second person refused transport to the hospital.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111.