Austin police identify cyclist killed after collision on Slaughter Lane

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police identified a cyclist Monday who was hit by a car and killed Feb. 3 on Slaughter Lane in south Austin.

APD said Samuel Stephens, 58, was stopped on his bike on the south curb line in the 3400 block of W. Slaughter Lane, just east of Brodie Lane, when a gray 2017 Chevrolet Cruze went to cross over the north curb line, and the two collided, APD said. The collision happened at 5:11 p.m., APD said.

Stephens was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center but died of his injuries three days later. APD said the driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. APD doesn’t expect any changes to be filed, but says it’s still an ongoing investigation.

If anyone knows anything about what happened, they need to call APD’s vehicular homicide unit at (512) 974-6935.

This is the city’s 13th deadly traffic crash of the year, and 14 people have died as a result. This time in 2020, 12 people died in 12 crashes.