Austin Police Department issues ‘No Refusal’ for drivers over July 4 weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you plan on drinking this holiday weekend, make sure you have a safe way to get home.

The Austin Police Department will have a “No Refusal” initiative in effect starting Thursday, July 2, running every night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Sunday, July 5.

If you’re suspected of drinking and driving, officers can get a warrant to draw your blood on the spot.

APD says the initiative is an effort to enforce DWI laws.

Austin residents can plan safe rides by using the City of Austin’s “Know Before You Go, Get Home Safe” page.