Austin Police Association concerned about APD budget transfers amid crime rise

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, several national lawmakers met with Austin police leaders about rising crime and after a round table, they urged more police funding and support.

Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk proposed the highest police budget in the city’s history for the upcoming fiscal year — more than $440 million.

However, the group points out a lot of that funding was forced by a new state law that punishes cities for shifting money from the police budget.

The Austin Police Association’s president points out the budget still isn’t finalized.

“You have to look deep into the budget, there are things called transfers where money’s transferred out of the department into other areas. That’s a big concern,” said APA President Ken Casaday. “There’s lots of money lined up to be transferred out. We don’t know what that is yet, but we’re paying close attention to that.”

Casaday says they’ll know more in the next month.