Austin playgrounds, skateparks cautiously reopen

Austin shut down playgrounds and other park facilities last month. The city will close parks entirely from sundown Thursday, April 9, 2020 to sunrise Monday, April 13. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

AUSTIN, Texas— Austin playgrounds, pavilions, and skateparks will be reopened for public use, but not without a warning sign.

In a memo to Austin City Council, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department said they will open playgrounds, pavilions, and skateparks. But instead of a closure sign, they will put signs telling visitors the risk of using park amenities as the city continues to experience coronavirus cases.

The signs will also suggest those who choose to use park amenities to follow COVID-19 guidelines, such as social distancing.

In the memo, PARD said it regularly met with Austin Public Health throughout the pandemic to discuss risk and factors of opening park amenities and facilities in stages. Factors include positivity rates, ICU/ ventilator usage trends, hospitalizations and current modeling predictions. These factors are then relayed to how usage of any activity might increase the risk of spreading COVID-19.

In their recent evaluation, PARD found using park amenities and facilities still had a risk of spreading COVID-19. But there has not been a direct tie to using a playground and spreading the virus, according to the memo. Visitors to parks also continued to use park amenities despite closures.

But Austin Public Health said they have observed a tie between athletics and transmitting the virus. Two weeks ago, Eanes Independent School District suspended all football practice in its Westlake football program for a week after the program identified four positive coronavirus cases among its staff and students.

PARD determined they will continue to not have their sports programs such as softball due to the tie between athletics and transmitting the virus. Their facilities for leagues and tournaments will continue to be closed, according to their website.

PARD have been modifying park and recreation operations since it first closed parks on Fourth of July weekend to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Since then, PARD has been slowly re-opening some park amenities and facilities, but with COVID-19 safety protocols.

PARD said if the situation start to worsen, they will go back to restricting access or closing parking amenities and facilities per Austin Public Health recommendation.