AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Jan. 3, Austin Pets Alive! welcomed its first litter of puppies for the new year!

From Friday in to Saturday morning, APA! helped mother Bellatrix deliver three female and five male puppies.

The puppies’ names come from a galaxy far far away, as each one was named after a Star Wars character. The puppies are Babu, Wedge, Tico, Snap, Jyn, Galen, Baze and Cassian.

To learn more about Austin Pets Alive!, click here.