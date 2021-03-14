Austin organization hopes to amplify women-owned small businesses with ‘Something Good Sundays’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A local nonprofit organization is hoping to elevate Austin businesses and encourage support for them after they took a hit due to the pandemic.

The organization, Boss Babes ATX, kicked off ‘Something Good Sundays,’ which is a pop-up shop series meant to showcase different local and women-owned small businesses.

“We have all been in a dark low place with the pandemic and so we wanted to create a little space where people can come out and socialize, show up for their community and make connections in a safe way,” said Kaia Adams, the Development Coordinator of Boss Babes ATX.

Sunday’s event was on an open-air trailer deck at 916 Springdale Road.

The organization regularly tries to connect diverse identities and support entrepreneurial mindsets. Sunday’s theme was sustainability in business practices, manufacturing and production.

One small business that was featured was Redeemer Small Batch, a CBD provisioner headquartered in Austin. Throughout the day, the founders of the business, Bailey Weickum and Jahna Martell, presented demos on different CBD cocktails and products while discussing their model.

Bailey Weickum gives a presentation on different ways to use products from her business, Redeemer Small Batch.

Jahna Martell talks to attendees at her pop-up booth.

“Something that is really great about Texas is the communal aspect of it,” Martell said. “We are really working together to lift each other up, the collaboration is always there.”

Weickum said they began their family grown hemp business within the last year. They decided to partner with Boss Babes ATX just a couple of months ago.

“Even though we are in a pandemic [Boss Babes ATX] are creating moments like these where we still can organically grow and connect,” Martell said.

Boss Babes ATX team organizing for event.

The nonprofit also operates a virtual market called ‘craftHER’ with over 120 women and nonbinary Texas businesses.

“It is just something you can pop by with your family and learn something with each workshop,” Adams said. “We are definitely experimenting and testing the waters with this event because it is our plan to be in person again.”

Future workshops include soap making, nature walks and candle creation.

Boss Babes ATX said anyone can register for the next ‘Something Good Sundays’ event. Masks are required.