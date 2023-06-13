AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin officials began the relocation process Tuesday for houseless people staying in a Gaines Creek area encampment which has become a public health concern, according to Austin Public Health.

This effort is part of the Housing-Focused Encampment Assistance Link (HEAL) Initiative, which executes closures of homeless encampments that pose the highest public safety and health concerns. The moving of this encampment is the result of extensive planning across city departments and social service providers, per APH.

“I have toured this encampment, and the need to relocate was very apparent. There are many people living there in immediate need of emergency shelter and resources. With evidence of campfires for cooking or warmth, wildfire protection was a critical priority. This relocation is a positive development for the community that will promote public health and safety while connecting many to the vital services they need to strengthen their quality of life,” Austin Mayor Pro Tem Paige Ellis said in a press release.

APH said people staying in this encampment are relocating voluntarily and that they will get enrolled in longer-term housing programs after they move. Once everyone has vacated the encampment, the city will conduct an extensive cleanup of the area.

“The City and its partners have a multi-pronged approach to addressing unsheltered homelessness. The HEAL Initiative is one of our most important tools for simultaneously resolving the highest-risk encampments and connecting people to housing and services,” Dianna Grey, City of Austin Homeless Strategy Officer, said.