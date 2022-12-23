AUSTIN (KXAN)– Antony Jackson, CEO of Austin nonprofit We Can Now, traveled around to several homelessness community camps Friday to make sure everyone was staying safe during the extreme weather.

Jackson said his team battled the frigid temperatures to deliver items, such as weighted blankets, food, hot cocoa and more.

“In these critical weather conditions, there are people who care in the community,” Jackson said. “We are in it together. Our brothers and sisters out want to be.”

The nonprofit organization continued raising awareness that helping out those in need has to happen as a community.

“This is all of our community,” Jackson said.

As a brutal cold front swept into Austin on Thursday, people began showing up at the One Texas Center, across the river from downtown Austin. It was the check-in point for Austin’s overnight cold shelters.

On the first night of below-freezing temperatures, 431 people were taken to overnight shelters, according to an Austin Public Health spokesperson. Unlike during previous freezes, people will be allowed to stay in those overnight shelters during the day.

Registration for overnight shelters will again take place Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the One Texas Center on Barton Springs Road.