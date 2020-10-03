Austin neighborhoods to have reduced speed limits, new speed limit signs

AUSTIN (KXAN)— The Austin Transportation Department will start installing speed limit signs to reflect reduced speeds in neighborhoods in its effort to reduce crashes, according to a city memo.

Austin Transportation plans to begin installing the new speed limit signs in neighborhoods by the end of the year as part of their Speed Management Program, according to the memo.

The 25 mile-per-hour speed limit signs will be put at the entrance of neighborhoods with streets that are less than 36 feet wide and have front-facing residences. More neighborhood streets could be added if the Austin City Council approves more resources for the project in next spring’s budget.

In June, city council voted to establish a 25 mile-per-hour speed limit in neighborhoods and the downtown area. Other streets around the city will have either a 30, 35 or 40 mile-per-hour speed limit.

To determine where speed limits needed to be adjusted, Austin Transportation looked at a neighborhood’s crash history, risk characteristics and speed limits. They also looked at existing sidewalks, how close where community places such as a park or library and public transit, according to their Austin Transportation’s Speed Management Program website.

The Speed Management program reviews street data and makes recommendations to changes or reductions in speed limits where needed, according to their website. The program then applies “traffic calming treatment” such as curb extensions, speed humps, or a speed monitoring device, according Austin Transportation’s traffic calming toolkit.

According to Austin Transportation’s Speed Management website, speeding is one of the primary factors that contribute to most fatal crashes in Austin, along with intoxication, distraction, and failure to yield. In the United States, 10,000 people lose their lives as a result from speed-related crashes, according to the Speed Management website.

Neighborhoods with streets that will have reduced speed limits include Springdale Road, Webberville road, Blue Meadow Drive, and others. You can find the list of streets that will have reduced speeds on the Austin Transportation Speed Management program website under the “Traffic Calming Treatments” tab.

Austin Transportation workers have already installed the new speed limit signs in downtown and other streets around the city that are not in neighborhoods, according to the memo.

The project is expected to be completed in 2021.