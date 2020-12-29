Austin musician turns to bucket drums and street performances during pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) —The impact of COVID-19 has taken a toll on us all. Some people losing loved ones, others their jobs, but the will to push on keeps us going.

While most music venues have shut down, there is one corner you’ll find people lined up for a unique performance.

“My name is Bucket Guy,” said Gary Acone, who plays the “drums” on a collection of buckets at the corner of MoPac and William Cannon Drive in southwest Austin.

With a smile on his face, and a few dance moves to add to his performance, Acone loves serenading drivers who stop at the intersection.

Acone plays other instruments too, and that’s what brought him to Austin.

“I used to play at pizza places and eateries and coffee houses,” Acone said.

COVID though changed all that as many musicians have struggled to find work.

“I play keyboard and guitar, and obviously when I came down here to expand that, COVID got in the way so now I am playing the buckets on the streets,” Acone said.

Acone has managed to pull a few gigs here and there, but it’s his street performances that help him get by. One driver dropping off a bag of food for him, while another, so pleased with his performance, dropped off a few dollars.

“So when I am out there, I am doing my darnest to put on a good show and give the people good quality performance,” Acone said.

Given the times, he has also set up a Venmo account for people who want to help out, but also stay socially distant. His username is @Bucket-Guy.

“The harder I work the luckier I get,” Acone said.

Acone says his next gig is at a fireworks stand in Buda on New Year’s Eve. He is also selling CD’s and T-shirts at the locations he performs.