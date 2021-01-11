Austin mayor pushes for individual hospital ICU data as COVID-19 cases skyrocket

Local hospital systems are not providing information about ICU capacity at individual hospitals

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The positivity rate for COVID-19 is skyrocketing in Travis County, and Austin Mayor Steve Adler expects things to get worse for the city’s healthcare system, specifically for intensive care units.

“We have an uncontrolled spread of the virus right now,” Adler said. “I am most concerned about people in our ICUs.”

Over the past few days, KXAN has heard from nurses who have been overwhelmed in their ICUs as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Central Texas.

The major three hospital systems in our area — Baylor, Scott & White, Ascension Seton and St. David’s HealthCare — have provided us with numbers for their combined ICU capacity, but not specifics about individual hospitals.

Three nurses from three different facilities reached out to KXAN.

One nurse who wished to remain anonymous said the ICU at the hospital they work in has been full “for a while now.”

“Overflowing to the surgery holding area and keeping sick ICU patients in the ER until we can make room. Morale isn’t great,” the nurse said.

“The people you need to hear from and pay attention to are the doctors and the nurses that are in those facilities that are right now raising the alarm,” Adler said.

When an ICU fills up, the impact is not only to COVID-19 patients, but anyone who needs to be treated.

“It’s someone who had a heart attack, or someone in an automobile accident,” Adler said.

We reached out to the healthcare systems in our area to find out if any individual hospitals’ ICUs have reached capacity.

“We do not believe it would be beneficial to your viewers for us to share information about each specific hospital’s ICU capacity—as this information is constantly changing and, as always, people should go to the nearest hospital when they’re in need of care.” Spokesperson for Ascension Seton, Baylor Scott & White and St. David’s HealthCare

“I support total transparency and I think it would be great if all the hospitals talked about what the numbers were in each of their individual locations,” Adler said.

The hospitals are required to report facility-specific information to the state, and an online dashboard has been set up to show the data by region.

“The more information we get to the public I think the better we are,” Adler said.