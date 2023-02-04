AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mayor Kirk Watson has tested positive for COVID-19, Watson said in a tweet this morning.

Watson wrote he would isolate himself at home, per CDC guidelines, which currently recommend people stay home for five days after testing positive. Watson did not say if he was experiencing symptoms but wrote that he is fully vaccinated and boosted.

“This situation is far from ideal, but I’m still in contact with staff and will continue to work and receive storm recovery briefings,” Watson said in the tweet.

“And I still expect to preside over next week’s Council meeting and Work Session,” he continued.