SPICEWOOD, Texas (KXAN) — An Austin man accused of killing another man during a January 2020 road-rage incident in Spicewood was sentenced to serve 10 years in state prison.

Burnet County court records showed 40-year-old Milton Sik Kim submitted a guilty plea for manslaughter Feb. 17 related to the death of 44-year-old Thao Ton.

According to records, Kim was originally charged with murder, but convicted of the lesser, second-degree charge of manslaughter.

With Kim’s plea, he faced up to 20 years in prison, in addition to a maximum fine of $10,000.

On Jan. 15, 2020, first responders arrived at a convenience store in the 10100 block of E. State Highway 71 and found Ton, who had been shot twice and later died at the scene.

Burnet County officials said Ton and Kim were “involved in a non-collision road rage incident” and pulled into the parking lot together.

Witnesses told officials an argument began, Ton then assaulted Kim as he sat inside his car and Kim then shot Ton.

According to officials, Kim had a valid Texas License to Carry at the time.