Austin looking to hire people affected by COVID-19, conserve community

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new City of Austin program aims to provide jobs for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Austin Civilian Conservation Corps (ACCC) program is teaming up with community partners including the American YouthWorks.

Jobs include “landscape preservation and tree care, wildfire mitigation, green building and solar installation and public art installation.” Program leaders say training is not required to apply and provide training on the job.

“I really like to think of this as fourfold,” Alison Alter, the council member who sponsored the resolution behind this initiative said. “It’s giving them jobs, giving them training, conservation and serving as a pipeline for the city.”

Alter said she was inspired by Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal program following the Great Depression.

“One of the last times where we had this kind of experience of such high unemployment coming so suddenly was back in the Great Depression and I’ve always been a fan of FDR and the creativity that followed in The New Deal is a really important inspiration for thinking about how we respond today,” she explained.

For those interested in applying, Alter said jobs pay a minimum of $15 per hour and vary on how long they can last.

“The time commitment varies from project to project. The first project I believe is a 6 to 9 month opportunity through American YouthWorks working on the parks and the green spaces,” Alter said. “Other opportunities like the creative ones may be a shorter term just because of the nature of the work.”

American YouthWorks is one of the first nonprofit organizations to partner with the city’s program through its Texas Conservation Corps. They will hire and train people for jobs that will help preserve and restore the city’s parks. Program leaders say there will be an opportunity for people to gain certifications that could help them “advance into environmental careers.”

At present, people can apply for jobs with American Youthworks Parks and Public Lands Improvement. The jobs will be for eight months and pay anywhere from $15.00 to $18.00 per hour. They are in need of two crew leaders and have other openings for crew members.

“We had 16 job openings but some have been filled,” Parc Smith, the nonprofit’s CEO said. “They’re closing fast so we would love to have people sign up right away.”