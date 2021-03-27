Austin Latino Coalition hosts PPE supply drive on César Chávez ¡Si Se Puede! Day

On Saturday morning, the Austin Latino Coalition, a collective of Latino organizations and individuals that promotes Latinos, held a PPE supply drive in honor of the 94th birthday of civil rights leader César Chávez (KXAN/Mariano Garza)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Saturday morning, the Austin Latino Coalition, a collective of Latino organizations and individuals that promotes Latinos, held a PPE supply drive in honor of the 94th birthday of civil rights leader César Chávez.

The César Chávez ¡Si Se Puede! Day of Action/Community Service was held at Eastside Memorial Early College High School, where community members helped serve residents in need of fresh produce and fruit, water and PPE supplies.





The event also featured on-site voter registration opportunities.

Partners of the event included the Central Texas Food Bank, Austin ISD, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Austin City Council members Pio Renteria and Vanessa Fuentes, and the Latino HealthCare Forum.