AUSTIN (KXAN) — Be careful on your Wednesday morning commute.

Austin Public Works’ Safe Routes to School program is hosting a Bike To School Day. It expects students and families at 24 different schools across Austin to participate.

It’s all part of the 11th annual National Bike & Roll to School Day. The organization says 1,632 events are registered across the country. APW will host a ride and walk from Bartholomew Park to Blanton Elementary along with the Ghisallo Cycling Initiative.

The ride and walk begin at 7 a.m. and will be on Berkman Drive and Rogge Lane. City of Austin, Texas Department of Transportation and Austin Transportation Department will all have representatives there to hand out safety equipment and snacks, and they’ll be available to answer questions