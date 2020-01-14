Austin Justice Coalition urges APD to have ‘uncomfortable’ conversations during racism investigation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday night, the Austin Justice Coalition, along with guests, discussed “a legacy of racism in Austin” as they urged the Austin Police Department to be willing to have “uncomfortable” conversations around its current investigation into allegations of racism within the department.

The coalition hosted a press conference at Austin City Hall to discuss its concerns about “possible obstruction” of the investigation.

According to AJC — who was joined by Austin City Council members and community leaders — while the initial investigation is due this month, “recent actions within the department will likely impede” it.

“In Austin, we are finally getting to a point where ..some of us are going to have to challenge our racist beliefe. That means, etc. and as a community we take time to heal.”

“Feel it in every nook and cranny of the city, you can feel it,”

Council member “Right now, I’m worried that not everyone sees it that way.” “This is not an uncommon experience.” “overcoming a culture of bias and racism is always…”

says it appears that the first round of investigations will begin in February.