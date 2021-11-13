Austin job fair held to help fill driver positions amid shortage

Local

by: KXAN Staff

Posted:
People filling out applications at Austin Resource Recovery's Nov. 13 job fair at Kenneth Gardner Service Center.

Austin Resource Recovery held a job fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 13 at Kenneth Gardner Service Center (KXAN/Mariano Garza)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Resource Recovery held a job fair on Saturday: looking to fill 60 driver vacancies, or about 15% of its workforce.

ARR says many of these trained workers with commercial driver’s licenses are leaving the industry and getting a job in logistics and delivery services. The organization’s director says if ARR doesn’t fill the positions and continues seeing drivers leaving, services could be interrupted within six months.

Right now, the City is in the process of reevaluating its pay structure to remain competitive. It’s currently at $16 per hour and no driving experience is required.

The City of Austin also provides training for CDLs.

