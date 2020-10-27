Austin ISD to provide free meals on Election Day

Sign outside one of the early voting polling locations in Austin. (Maggie Glynn/Nexstar)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Free meals will be provided at eight Austin polling sites on Nov. 3 by the Austin Independent School District.

Austin ISD will provide seven-day meal packs from 10 a.m. 1:30 p.m. or until they run out on Election Day to children under 19 years of age, according to the district.

They will also provide meals to people over 19 years-old who are using special education resources, those pursuing a high school diploma, and caregivers who are without children present but have documentation such as a birth certificate or student ID.

Polling sites that will participate are the following:

Elementary schools: Davis and Zilker

Middle schools: Bailey, Bedichek, O. Henry and Small

Navarro Early College High School

The AISD Performing Arts Center

More information about Austin ISD’s weekly free meal schedule can be found on their website.