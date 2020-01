AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin ISD Police Department is asking for the public’s help located a missing child on Wednesday evening.

According to AISDPD, Avery Reynolds was last seen leaving Small Middle School.

She is believed to be with her mother, Kassia Vaughan, who is in violation of a court order.

If you have any information or have seen her, you’re asked to call (512) 414-1703 or 911.