AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the 2023-24 budget early Friday morning.

The $1.82 billion budget includes a $52.25 million deficit.

According to Thursday night’s district presentation by Chief Finance Officer Ed Ramos, that is the highest deficit since the 2017-18 budget deficit of $54 million.

In May, the Board of Trustees approved using up to $53 million of the district’s reserve funds to give teachers and school employees a raise for the 2023-24 school year.

Ramos said detailed recommendations on deficit reductions will be made to the Board of Trustees in the fall.

According to the AISD presentation, the district will budget the $1.82 billion for:

$940.5 million on recapture

$354.4 million on operational costs, Central Office Administration, UIL, front office campus staff, TRS on behalf, property insurance premiums, etc.

$304.8 million on teachers, subs, tutoring, supplies, dual language program, etc.

$156 million on Special Education

$33.1 million on Compensatory Education

$17.7 million on Career & Technical Education

$15 million on Early Childhood

$14.9 million on Athletics and Related Activities

$9.4 million on Dyslexia

$7.6 million on Bilingual Education

In August 2022, KXAN reported AISD sends more tax dollars to the state’s recapture program than any other school district in Texas.

In June 2022, the district estimated it would send $845.9 million back to the state in the form of recapture in the 2022-23 budget.

The 2023-24 budget year begins Saturday, July 1.