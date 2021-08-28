Austin Humane Society welcomes over 60 animals ahead of Hurricane Ida

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Humane Society is stepping in to help animals in the path of Hurricane Ida this weekend.

An estimated 65 dogs and cats arrived at the shelter on West Anderson Lane Saturday, traveling from Louisiana to Houston to Austin. AHS says the animals were initially evacuated from the Louisiana SPCA, Calcasieu Parish, Lafayette, and Plaquemine Parish.

These evacuated animals are coming from other shelters – they are not animals separated from their owners by the storms, AHS says.

The Austin Humane Society says once these animals are cleared by the medical team, they will be available for adoption.

Hurricane Ida gained some strength Saturday, but remains a Category 2 storm with sustained winds around 105mph. Ida will become a Category 3 storm when wind speeds reach 111mph.

KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans and photojournalist Frank Martinez are just outside of the eye of the storm in Louisiana. Follow the latest updates on Ida in the KXAN live blog.