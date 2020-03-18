Austin hotel occupancy down more than 40%

AUSTIN (KXAN) — New data from hotel analyst company STR shows that Austin’s hotel occupancy rate, from March 8 through March 14, is down almost 41%.

Overall, Austin’s occupancy rate is 53.1%, compared to 71.3% a year ago.

Hotels in Austin are also seeing less revenue — just $66.97 — per room. That’s a decline of more than 64% per hotel room.

Nationwide, STR reports that there are declines across the board in hotel occupancy. And there’s no telling when it might pick up again, given the nature of COVID-19.

“Through comparative analysis of the occupancy trends in China and Italy over the past weeks, we can with certainty say that we are not yet close to the bottom in the U.S. However, the timeline for that decline and the eventual recovery are much tougher to predict because there is still so much uncertainty around the COVID-19 case numbers in the U.S. and how serious citizens are when practicing social distancing,” Jan Freitag, STR’s senior VP of lodging insights, said in a prepared statement. “China and Italy saw a more abrupt decline in occupancy because of stricter lockdowns. That will dictate the speed of recovery.”