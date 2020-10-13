Austin hotel association hosts food drive for industry employees

The Austin Hotel & Lodging Association and the Austin Concierge & Guest Services Association held a drive-thru food drive for hotel industry employees Tuesday. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A food drive to help employees of hotels — who have been hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic — was held Tuesday afternoon.

The drive was held at the Omni Southpark Hotel located at 4140 Governors Row as part of its “Say Goodbye to Hunger” campaign.

The food drive aimed to help any Austin hotel employees who have been furloughed, laid off or had their hours reduced due to the coronavirus.

“Though many of our hotels have slowly reopened their doors, they are not back at their full staffing levels,” Omni said in its annoucement. “It will take years for the hospitality industry to fully regain the momentum we had going into 2020.”

Over 54 million people, including 18 million children, may experience food insecurity in the U.S. due to the pandemic, according to U.S. nonprofit Feeding America. Before the coronavrius, over 37 million people, including over 11 million children, were experiencing food insecurity.