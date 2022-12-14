AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin announced Wednesday it plans to host its annual Austin’s New Year celebration at Auditorium Shores on Saturday, Dec. 31, according to a news release.

The lawn will open at 6 p.m., and the event will conclude with a firework show at midnight, the release said.

The free, all-ages event will showcase live music from local favorites El Combo Oscuro, Tameca Jones the Texas Gentlemen and more.

The schedule below is as follows:

6:00 p.m. — Auditorium Shores lawn opens

7:30 p.m. — Welcome by emcee, Trevor Scott

7:45 p.m. — Extragrams

8:00 p.m. — El Combo Oscuro

9:00 p.m. — Extragrams

9:30 p.m. — Taméca Jones

10:30 p.m. — Extragrams

11:00 p.m. — The Texas Gentlemen

11:55 p.m. — New Year’s Countdown

12:00 a.m. — Fireworks

For more information on the annual event, visit the city’s events website.