AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin announced Wednesday it plans to host its annual Austin’s New Year celebration at Auditorium Shores on Saturday, Dec. 31, according to a news release.
The lawn will open at 6 p.m., and the event will conclude with a firework show at midnight, the release said.
The free, all-ages event will showcase live music from local favorites El Combo Oscuro, Tameca Jones the Texas Gentlemen and more.
The schedule below is as follows:
- 6:00 p.m. — Auditorium Shores lawn opens
- 7:30 p.m. — Welcome by emcee, Trevor Scott
- 7:45 p.m. — Extragrams
- 8:00 p.m. — El Combo Oscuro
- 9:00 p.m. — Extragrams
- 9:30 p.m. — Taméca Jones
- 10:30 p.m. — Extragrams
- 11:00 p.m. — The Texas Gentlemen
- 11:55 p.m. — New Year’s Countdown
- 12:00 a.m. — Fireworks
For more information on the annual event, visit the city’s events website.