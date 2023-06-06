AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health said another case of the painful mpox virus has re-emerged after an outbreak last June.

Mpox was previously referred to as monkeypox. The CDC changed the name in November, following a recommendation from the World Health Organization.

“We have a report of a case in our community of an individual who has Mpox,” said Dr. Desmar Walkes.

APH said mpox is not considered an STI and is primarily spread through close physical contact, which includes sexual contact. Sexual contact with anonymous and/or multiple partners increases the risk of catching and spreading mpox.

APH warned the latest case could be the first of many this summer. A public health emergency was issued last summer over the virus.

“Last summer had an uptick and increase in cases around this late June timeframe,” said Dr. Walkes. “That was related to some of our festivals that occur here in the summertime and we want people to be able to participate in those festivals safely.”

Last year there were a total of 280 local cases of mpox.

“That number was kept low by the fact that we had a community response right away,” said Dr. Walkes. “People started getting vaccinated and recognizing that if they were having sex with multiple sex partners, if they themselves had a sexually transmitted disease within the last 12 months, that they were at risk for having contact with mpox.”

APH is asking at-risk individuals to get vaccinated against mpox.

“At this point, we do have enough vaccines. We do want people to start getting vaccinated now where rather than waiting.

Mpox Symptoms include:

Fever, headache, muscle aches and backache.

Swollen lymph nodes and chills.

Exhaustion.

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands/palms, feet/soles of feet, chest, genitals, or anus.

The rash goes through different stages before healing completely. The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks.

Click here for a list of places offering the mpox vaccine: https://www.austintexas.gov/page/mpox-vaccine-providers