Austin health leaders look at vaping illnesses in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin health officials say there are confirmed lung injuries here in Central Texas – tied to vaping.

This morning they plan to talk about the lung illnesses they say are tied to e-cigarette use in Travis County.

They’re asking people to voluntarily stop using the products while local and federal health officials determine whether the products are safe.

More than 500 people have gotten ill, and nine have died after smoking vapes. The Texas Department of Health Services released new numbers saying there are now 54 cases of vaping-related severe lung disease in the state.

The Center for Disease Control says half of the people sick with this illness are under the age of 25.