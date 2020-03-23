Area school districts start meal pick-up, delivery service Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District, along with Hays Consolidated Independent School District, are offering breakfast and lunch to children starting Monday.

AISD will have curbside pick-up and delivery options at 70 total spots around town, 16 curbside options and 54 delivery locations via school buses, will offer one breakfast and one lunch to children and families.

The curbside pick-up locations, open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., are:

Blackshear Elementary School

Blanton Elementary School

Cook Elementary School

Dawson Elementary School

Govalle Elementary School

Houston Elementary School

Linder Elementary School

Perez Elementary School

Pleasant Hill Elementary School

T.A. Brown Elementary School

Burnet Middle School

Dobie Middle School

Akins Early College High School

Crockett Early College High School

Eastside Memorial Early College High School

LBJ Early College High School

For planning purposes, AISD staff asks that families fill out a form if they plan on using the curbside option. Parents and caregivers of children can also receive meals, made possible through the AISD Crisis Support Fund.

The delivery locations are:

Time Bus Stop Location Zip Code Bus # 10:36 a.m. 6200 Loyola Lane (Park Place at Loyola Apartments, Main Office) 78724 2154 10:38 a.m. 2425 Riverside Drive (Apartments, Playground) 78741 2176 10:39 a.m. Colony Loop Dr & Wentworth Dr (Southeast Corner) 78724 2151 10:39 a.m. 5701 Johnny Morris Road (Pecan Park Mobile Homes, Last Entrance, Trlr #207) 78724 2153 10:39 a.m. 1919 Burton Drive (Apartments, East Side) 78741 2175 10:42 a.m. 5800 Techni Center Drive (Fort Branch at Truman’s Landing Apartments) 78721 2155 10:44 a.m. Northeast Drive & Creighton Lane 78723 2152 10:45 a.m. Marble Ridge Dr & Roseborough Dr (Southeast Corner) 78747 2173 10:45 a.m. O’Callahan Drive & Eruzione Drive (Southeast Corner) 78748 2162 10:45 a.m. Ravenscroft Drive & Pickard Lane (Southwest Corner) 78748 2163 10:47 a.m. 8001-3 S IH 35 Service Road (Ethos & Bexley 3Five Apartments) 78744 2171 10:51 a.m. 810 E. Slaughter Lane (Residences at Onion Creek Apartments) 78744 2172 11:00 a.m. Burton Drive & Valley Hill Circle (Apartments, East Side) 78741 2175 11:01 a.m. 7000 Decker Lane (Huntington Meadow Apartments – Front Circle) 78724 2151 11:03 a.m. Susquehanna Lane & Dubuque Lane 78723 2154 11:03 a.m. Metz Elementary at North Drive at Robert T Martinez Jr Street 78702 2176 11:05 a.m. 5701 Johnny Morris Road (Pecan Park Mobile Homes, 300s, at Mailboxes) 78724 2153 11:06 a.m. Sims Elementary at E 12th St & Springdale Road (Northeast Corner) 78721 2155 11:07 a.m. Wiley Way & Quinton Dr (Southeast Corner) 78747 2173 11:07 a.m. Means YWLA at Northeast Drive (North Driveway) 78723 2152 11:10 a.m. Alyssas Dr & Olivers Way 78652 2162 11:10 a.m. Easy Street & Chappell Lane 78748 2163 11:11 a.m. Island Oak Drive & Auction Oak Drive (Northeast Corner) 78748 2161 11:12 a.m. Narrow Glen Parkway & Meridian Oak Lane (Northeast Corner) 78744 2172 11:14 a.m. Nelms Drive & Sneed Cove (Northeast Corner) 78744 2171 11:22 a.m. Riverstone Drive & Garcreek Circle (South End) 78724 2151 11:22 a.m. 1633 Royal Crest Drive (Apartments, Main Entrance) 78741 2175 11:25 a.m. Zavala Elementary at E 4th Street & Robert T Martinez Jr Street 78702 2176 11:27 a.m. Pecan Springs Elementary at Rogge Lane & Preswyck Drive 78723 2154 11:28 a.m. Baythorne & Wiley Way (Southwest Corner) 78747 2173 11:29 a.m. Harris Elementary, Wheless Lane & Linda Lane (Southwest Corner) 78723 2152 11:33 a.m. 10601 Menchaca Rd (The Cove at Saddle Creek Apartments) 78748 2163 11:34 a.m. Desert Willow Loop & Desert Primrose Drive (West End) 78748 2161 11:35 a.m. 9345 US 290 (Rosemont at Hidden Creek Apartments, Main Office) 78724 2153 11:36 a.m. 5701 Johnny Morris Road (Pecan Park Mobile Homes, Last Entrance, Trlr #207) 78724 2155 11:37 a.m. Lakehurst Drive & Stonleigh Place (Northeast Corner) 78744 2171 11:38 a.m. Elm Valley Drive & Sparkle Drive 78652 2162 11:39 a.m. Leisure Ridge Drive & Essex Ridge Loop (Northwest Corner) 78747 2172 11:44 a.m. 1601 Royal Crest Drive (Apartments, Last Entrance Bldg 1515) 78741 2175 11:51 a.m. Reinli Street & Sheridan Avenue 78723 2152 11:55 a.m. Rockland Dr & Maydelle Dr (Northwest End, Northeast Corner) 78748 2163 11:57 a.m. Wayne Riddell Loop & Carismatic Lane (Southeast Corner) 78748 2161 11:58 a.m. 8712 Old Manor Rd (Terrace at Walnut Creek Apartments, Playground at Crosswalk) 78724 2153 11:58 a.m. 5701 Johnny Morris Road (Pecan Park Mobile Homes, 300s, at Mailboxes) 78724 2155 12 p.m. 7300 Block of Stonleigh Place (East Side of Street at Mailboxes) 78744 2171 12 p.m. Winfield Ridge & Emerald Ridge Drive (Southwest Corner) 78747 2172 12 p.m. River Plantation Dr & Mickelson Dr 78747 2173 12:05 p.m. Arroyo Doble Dr & Bear Canyon Dr (Northeast Corner) 78652 2162 12:05 p.m. Burton Drive (Canyon Oaks Apartments – West, Last Entrance Bldg 1700) 78741 2175 12:17 a.m. Garbacz Drive & Geoffs Drive (Southeast Corner) 78748 2163 12:20 p.m. S 1st St & Southpark Meadows Drive 78748 2161 12:25 p.m. Deer Chase Trail & Kleberg Trail 78747 2172 12:25 p.m. Torreon Dr & Altamira St (Southwest Corner) 78748 2162 12:26 p.m. Salt Springs Drive & Asa Drive (at Crosswalk) 78747 2171 12:28 p.m. S IH-35 Service Road (Onion Creek & Asher Apartments – cul de sac) 78747 2173 12:33 p.m. Riddle Road & Old Manchaca Road (Northeast Corner) 78748 2163

Families are asked to line up at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time. Buses will be at each site for 15-20 minutes to give out meals. There’s also a form for parents to fill out if they plan on using the delivery service.

The meals will be prepared in AISD kitchens, then chilled to be taken home and reheated.

Hays CISD meal pickup

For Hays CISD, they’ll have pick-up locations available from 7-10 a.m. Monday-Friday.

Meals are free to anyone 18 and under, and you don’t have to be a student in Hays CISD to receive a meal.

The pick-up locations are:

Blanco Vista Elementary

Camino Real Elementary

Kyle Elementary

Science Hall Elementary

Simon Middle School

Uhland Elementary

All the meals will be given out curbside. Please don’t go into the building, Hays CISD staff says.

Bastrop ISD meal pickup

There are five locations for curbside pick-up for meals for students in Bastrop ISD.

The locations will be open from 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Bastrop High School – 1614 Chambers Street, Bastrop

Cedar Creek Intermediate School – 151 Voss Parkway, Cedar Creek

Bluebonnet Elementary School – 416 FM 1209, Bastrop

Lost Pines Elementary – 151 Tiger Woods Drive, Bastrop

Red Rock Elementary – 2401 FM 20, Red Rock

Children must be present to receive a meal, and students in the Bastrop Works program are also eligible for meals.

Adults aren’t eligible for meals. Parents can bring a child in at any time during the window to get a breakfast and lunch.