Area school districts start meal pick-up, delivery service Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District, along with Hays Consolidated Independent School District, are offering breakfast and lunch to children starting Monday.
AISD will have curbside pick-up and delivery options at 70 total spots around town, 16 curbside options and 54 delivery locations via school buses, will offer one breakfast and one lunch to children and families.
The curbside pick-up locations, open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., are:
- Blackshear Elementary School
- Blanton Elementary School
- Cook Elementary School
- Dawson Elementary School
- Govalle Elementary School
- Houston Elementary School
- Linder Elementary School
- Perez Elementary School
- Pleasant Hill Elementary School
- T.A. Brown Elementary School
- Burnet Middle School
- Dobie Middle School
- Akins Early College High School
- Crockett Early College High School
- Eastside Memorial Early College High School
- LBJ Early College High School
For planning purposes, AISD staff asks that families fill out a form if they plan on using the curbside option. Parents and caregivers of children can also receive meals, made possible through the AISD Crisis Support Fund.
The delivery locations are:
|Time
|Bus Stop Location
|Zip Code
|Bus #
|10:36 a.m.
|6200 Loyola Lane (Park Place at Loyola Apartments, Main Office)
|78724
|2154
|10:38 a.m.
|2425 Riverside Drive (Apartments, Playground)
|78741
|2176
|10:39 a.m.
|Colony Loop Dr & Wentworth Dr (Southeast Corner)
|78724
|2151
|10:39 a.m.
|5701 Johnny Morris Road (Pecan Park Mobile Homes, Last Entrance, Trlr #207)
|78724
|2153
|10:39 a.m.
|1919 Burton Drive (Apartments, East Side)
|78741
|2175
|10:42 a.m.
|5800 Techni Center Drive (Fort Branch at Truman’s Landing Apartments)
|78721
|2155
|10:44 a.m.
|Northeast Drive & Creighton Lane
|78723
|2152
|10:45 a.m.
|Marble Ridge Dr & Roseborough Dr (Southeast Corner)
|78747
|2173
|10:45 a.m.
|O’Callahan Drive & Eruzione Drive (Southeast Corner)
|78748
|2162
|10:45 a.m.
|Ravenscroft Drive & Pickard Lane (Southwest Corner)
|78748
|2163
|10:47 a.m.
|8001-3 S IH 35 Service Road (Ethos & Bexley 3Five Apartments)
|78744
|2171
|10:51 a.m.
|810 E. Slaughter Lane (Residences at Onion Creek Apartments)
|78744
|2172
|11:00 a.m.
|Burton Drive & Valley Hill Circle (Apartments, East Side)
|78741
|2175
|11:01 a.m.
|7000 Decker Lane (Huntington Meadow Apartments – Front Circle)
|78724
|2151
|11:03 a.m.
|Susquehanna Lane & Dubuque Lane
|78723
|2154
|11:03 a.m.
|Metz Elementary at North Drive at Robert T Martinez Jr Street
|78702
|2176
|11:05 a.m.
|5701 Johnny Morris Road (Pecan Park Mobile Homes, 300s, at Mailboxes)
|78724
|2153
|11:06 a.m.
|Sims Elementary at E 12th St & Springdale Road (Northeast Corner)
|78721
|2155
|11:07 a.m.
|Wiley Way & Quinton Dr (Southeast Corner)
|78747
|2173
|11:07 a.m.
|Means YWLA at Northeast Drive (North Driveway)
|78723
|2152
|11:10 a.m.
|Alyssas Dr & Olivers Way
|78652
|2162
|11:10 a.m.
|Easy Street & Chappell Lane
|78748
|2163
|11:11 a.m.
|Island Oak Drive & Auction Oak Drive (Northeast Corner)
|78748
|2161
|11:12 a.m.
|Narrow Glen Parkway & Meridian Oak Lane (Northeast Corner)
|78744
|2172
|11:14 a.m.
|Nelms Drive & Sneed Cove (Northeast Corner)
|78744
|2171
|11:22 a.m.
|Riverstone Drive & Garcreek Circle (South End)
|78724
|2151
|11:22 a.m.
|1633 Royal Crest Drive (Apartments, Main Entrance)
|78741
|2175
|11:25 a.m.
|Zavala Elementary at E 4th Street & Robert T Martinez Jr Street
|78702
|2176
|11:27 a.m.
|Pecan Springs Elementary at Rogge Lane & Preswyck Drive
|78723
|2154
|11:28 a.m.
|Baythorne & Wiley Way (Southwest Corner)
|78747
|2173
|11:29 a.m.
|Harris Elementary, Wheless Lane & Linda Lane (Southwest Corner)
|78723
|2152
|11:33 a.m.
|10601 Menchaca Rd (The Cove at Saddle Creek Apartments)
|78748
|2163
|11:34 a.m.
|Desert Willow Loop & Desert Primrose Drive (West End)
|78748
|2161
|11:35 a.m.
|9345 US 290 (Rosemont at Hidden Creek Apartments, Main Office)
|78724
|2153
|11:36 a.m.
|5701 Johnny Morris Road (Pecan Park Mobile Homes, Last Entrance, Trlr #207)
|78724
|2155
|11:37 a.m.
|Lakehurst Drive & Stonleigh Place (Northeast Corner)
|78744
|2171
|11:38 a.m.
|Elm Valley Drive & Sparkle Drive
|78652
|2162
|11:39 a.m.
|Leisure Ridge Drive & Essex Ridge Loop (Northwest Corner)
|78747
|2172
|11:44 a.m.
|1601 Royal Crest Drive (Apartments, Last Entrance Bldg 1515)
|78741
|2175
|11:51 a.m.
|Reinli Street & Sheridan Avenue
|78723
|2152
|11:55 a.m.
|Rockland Dr & Maydelle Dr (Northwest End, Northeast Corner)
|78748
|2163
|11:57 a.m.
|Wayne Riddell Loop & Carismatic Lane (Southeast Corner)
|78748
|2161
|11:58 a.m.
|8712 Old Manor Rd (Terrace at Walnut Creek Apartments, Playground at Crosswalk)
|78724
|2153
|11:58 a.m.
|5701 Johnny Morris Road (Pecan Park Mobile Homes, 300s, at Mailboxes)
|78724
|2155
|12 p.m.
|7300 Block of Stonleigh Place (East Side of Street at Mailboxes)
|78744
|2171
|12 p.m.
|Winfield Ridge & Emerald Ridge Drive (Southwest Corner)
|78747
|2172
|12 p.m.
|River Plantation Dr & Mickelson Dr
|78747
|2173
|12:05 p.m.
|Arroyo Doble Dr & Bear Canyon Dr (Northeast Corner)
|78652
|2162
|12:05 p.m.
|Burton Drive (Canyon Oaks Apartments – West, Last Entrance Bldg 1700)
|78741
|2175
|12:17 a.m.
|Garbacz Drive & Geoffs Drive (Southeast Corner)
|78748
|2163
|12:20 p.m.
|S 1st St & Southpark Meadows Drive
|78748
|2161
|12:25 p.m.
|Deer Chase Trail & Kleberg Trail
|78747
|2172
|12:25 p.m.
|Torreon Dr & Altamira St (Southwest Corner)
|78748
|2162
|12:26 p.m.
|Salt Springs Drive & Asa Drive (at Crosswalk)
|78747
|2171
|12:28 p.m.
|S IH-35 Service Road (Onion Creek & Asher Apartments – cul de sac)
|78747
|2173
|12:33 p.m.
|Riddle Road & Old Manchaca Road (Northeast Corner)
|78748
|2163
Families are asked to line up at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time. Buses will be at each site for 15-20 minutes to give out meals. There’s also a form for parents to fill out if they plan on using the delivery service.
The meals will be prepared in AISD kitchens, then chilled to be taken home and reheated.
Hays CISD meal pickup
For Hays CISD, they’ll have pick-up locations available from 7-10 a.m. Monday-Friday.
Meals are free to anyone 18 and under, and you don’t have to be a student in Hays CISD to receive a meal.
The pick-up locations are:
- Blanco Vista Elementary
- Camino Real Elementary
- Kyle Elementary
- Science Hall Elementary
- Simon Middle School
- Uhland Elementary
All the meals will be given out curbside. Please don’t go into the building, Hays CISD staff says.
Bastrop ISD meal pickup
There are five locations for curbside pick-up for meals for students in Bastrop ISD.
The locations will be open from 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Bastrop High School – 1614 Chambers Street, Bastrop
- Cedar Creek Intermediate School – 151 Voss Parkway, Cedar Creek
- Bluebonnet Elementary School – 416 FM 1209, Bastrop
- Lost Pines Elementary – 151 Tiger Woods Drive, Bastrop
- Red Rock Elementary – 2401 FM 20, Red Rock
Children must be present to receive a meal, and students in the Bastrop Works program are also eligible for meals.
Adults aren’t eligible for meals. Parents can bring a child in at any time during the window to get a breakfast and lunch.