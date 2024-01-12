AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we head into the weekend and brace for the bitter cold, it’s all hands on deck at the Austin Fire Department.

Extra firefighters are preparing for a myriad of problems, including burst pipes.

“We are adding extra people to come in in anticipation of lots of extra fire alarm activations, lots of extra broken water pipe calls,” said AFD Battalion Chief Mark Bridges.

Bridges said people are going to heat their homes in a variety of ways. Some ways could be dangerous if not done properly, he said.

“Make sure the space heater has plenty of space all the way around it. Don’t have it next to combustibles,” Bridges said. “Don’t have it next to any flammable liquids.”

If the power goes out and someone needs to use a generator, Bridges said don’t use it inside.

“That exhaust is putting out carbon monoxide,” Bridges said.

Bridges said it is also important for people to know where their water shut off valve is in case pipes burst.

“Usually it’s in the front of the yard, at the corner by the curb underneath some type of metal or plastic cover,” Bridges said.

‘More of a routine’

Shiva Mayer is gearing up for the upcoming arctic blast himself.

He’s covering up his garden in front of his Austin home to make sure his plants are protected from the cold.

“I just like to cover them so that they look a little better and lasts a little longer,” Mayer said.

It’s a lesson he’s learned after past winter storms.

“I’ve definitely been more careful in the last few years to only plant things that are native and freeze tolerant and will last longer,” Mayer said.

Mayer said he also knows where his water shut off valve is. In case of an emergency, he’s ready for what’s to come.

“Now, I have a bit more of a routine for it,” Mayer said. “I think everyone does too.”

Austin Independent School District school closure

As for children going to school, Austin Independent School District told KXAN it’s watching weather conditions throughout the weekend.

If it is just cold and people can safely get around, school will be in session.

But if things get dangerous with icy roads and freezing rain, the district will reconsider.