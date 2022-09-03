AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to a submerged vehicle at the 6400 block of Spicewood Springs Rd., according to a post on the agency’s Twitter account.

The vehicle left the road and went into a creek. One person was pulled out of the vehicle and is being given CPR, according to EMS.

They reported that an Austin Fire rescue swimmer checked the vehicle for additional patients and confirmed that only one person was in the car.

STAR Flight was responding to the scene, but it’s unclear if they’re still on the way. EMS did not give a condition for the patient but said that CPR was still underway.

Update: ATCEMS released that the driver of the vehicle is now deceased. Road closures in the area are still ongoing. The cause of the crash is currently undetermined.