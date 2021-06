Austin Fire Department crews are working a house fire on Parliament Drive in east Austin on June 23 (AFD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire Department crews have a Wednesday afternoon house fire in east Austin under control.

According to AFD, crews responded to a heavy fire at a two-story home on Parliament and Regency drives.

AFD says there were no injuries and a cause has not been determined yet.