AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Saturday, people in Austin can get their clothes washed for free.

It’s all thanks to a collaboration between an Austin FC goalkeeper and The Laundry Project, which works with local laundromats to provide free laundry services for low-income families.

Brad Stuver and his wife, Ashley, who have been involved in the project for some time, attended one of the events at the Quik Wash in north Austin.