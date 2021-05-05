Austin FC 1st team fully vaccinated, now joining with APH to encourage COVID-19 shots for all

The main stand, where the most vocal supporters will enjoy the games (Picture: KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC is teaming up with Austin Public Health, encouraging everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Austin FC players will be featured in the “Take the Shot, ATX” campaign on Thursday, promoting videos that call for Austinites to get vaccinated.

Austin FC’s first team roster, coaches and soccer operations staff received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in April at St. David’s Performance Center.

“Our Soccer Operations team and first team roster acknowledges the importance of being vaccinated and feels privileged to have had the opportunity to get vaccinated,” Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff said. “It’s now time to do our part to amplify such an important message to our community and encourage Austinites to get vaccinated.”

“We are honored to be able to play a role in sharing this message to our community,” commented Alex Ring, Austin FC Club Captain. “As players that represent Austin, we have a duty to this city, and we are pleased to encourage Austinites to take advantage of the resources made available by Austin Public Health.”

Austin FC is the latest professional sports organization to join efforts with public health leaders around the country to boost awareness and support for the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees and New York Mets announced they would offer a free ticket to a regular season game for anyone that gets the vaccine at the ballpark. Both ballparks are offering the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.

APH is currently offering the Moderna vaccine, which is for anyone 18 years or older.

“We hope the additional messaging and education can expand outreach to demographics who may have not considered getting the shot,” said Dr. Mark Escott, Interim Health Authority for Austin-Travis County. “We are at the point of vaccine availability in our community that those who want the vaccine have access, and it is time to encourage those who are on the fence.”

APH’s vaccine hub is accepting walk-ups without an appointment for first doses and is open all week between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., except for Fridays.

Starting next week (May 11) until the end of May, free COVID-19 vaccines are available to anyone with or without an appointment between 3 and 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday at the Delco Activity Center (4601 Pecan Brook Drive). The Southeast Branch Library is also offering COVID-19 vaccines without an appointment Tuesday through Friday between 2 and 8 p.m.

While it is not mandatory, you can pre-register for a vaccine with APH here.