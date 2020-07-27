Austin Energy sending crews, resources to help restore power after Hurricane Hanna

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Energy is sending crews to help restore power to areas affected by Hurricane Hanna over the weekend.

The energy company says it is sending a team of line workers with five bucket trucks, two digging derricks and thee support vehicles to Mercedes, Texas, and the surrounding area to help turn the lights back on for folks without power due to the storm.

Austin Energy says American Electric Power Texas requested its help.

“I am honored to work with such caring individuals who not only work day in and day out for our own community here in Austin, but are also willing to help others in need,” said Elton Richards, Austin Energy vice president of electric system field operations.

“Their generosity and willingness to help South Texas and the Coastal Bend rebuild is what being a public power utility is all about,” Richards said.

There are COVID-19 considerations with the dispatch for help. Austin Energy crews will only work with members of their own teams and follow previously established COVID-19 protocols, the company said.

The team leaves at 12 p.m. Monday and is prepared to spend two weeks in the area if necessary.