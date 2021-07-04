Austin Energy power outage affecting over 2,500 customers in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A power outage is affecting over 2,500 Austin Energy customers in south Austin on Sunday afternoon, according to the outage map.

The outage, which is south of William Cannon Drive and north of Slaughter Lane between West Gate Boulevard and South First Street, started around 2:14 p.m. and is expected to be restored around 5:25 p.m., based off the outage map.

On its website, Austin Energy says “it is aware of the outage” and “the next available crew will be assigned.”

KXAN reached out to Austin Energy for information on the cause of the outage. We will update the story as more information becomes available.

