AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin firefighters say their response times to emergencies in west Austin are about to improve.

That is because they are opening a new station on Balcones Drive near Mopac and Northland.

Crews have been working to fix the driveway. They also installed a pathway accessible for people with disabilities.

AFD says response times will improve by 35 seconds in the area thanks to the new station.