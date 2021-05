The location where the victim was caught in hydraulic after rafting over a low head dam on the Colorado River. (Photo: Austin Fire Department/Twitter)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Fire Department and STAR Flight crews are responding to the scene of a wilderness rescue in east Austin on Sunday afternoon.

According to ATCEMS, there were reports of a possible drowning after a person fell off a raft into the river in the 9000 block of Ramirez Lane. Bystanders are currently attempting CPR, ATCEMS says.

