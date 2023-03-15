Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for March 15, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dead fish littered the shoreline of Shoal Creek in central Austin, and several others were spotted floating in the water Tuesday, according to photos from a KXAN viewer. The water in the creek has also turned green in spots.

Officials tell KXAN it’s because of a water main break.

The TCEQ Austin region said it learned about a water discharge into the creek on March 14. A 12-inch water main broke near Shoal Creek Boulevard and Bull Creek Road. TCEQ crews responded to the area on March 15 and noted the dead fish and unclear water conditions.

Crews repaired the pipe on the morning of March 15. The Austin region will monitor the creek until it returns to normal.

Photos taken March 15, 2023 at Austin’s Shoal Creek. Photo courtesy: Matt Franks

