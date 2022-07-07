AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Austin Community College campuses previously evacuated after a bomb threat have been cleared by police, ACC said on social media Thursday afternoon.

Police didn’t find devices at either the Round Rock or south Austin campuses, the post read.

Classes and activities at the Round Rock campus are canceled for the remainder of Thursday. All other campuses are operating on normal schedules, ACC said.

People evacuated from Austin Community College’s south campus July 7, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

People evacuated from Austin Community College’s south campus July 7, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

People evacuated from Austin Community College’s south campus July 7, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

People evacuated from Austin Community College’s south campus July 7, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

The Round Rock campus is located near University Boulevard and North A.W. Grimes Boulevard. The south Austin campus is located at Stassney Lane and Menchaca Road.

The ACC District sent a tweet at 2:34 p.m. about the threat. Other school districts throughout the state also tweeted they were investigating threats around the same time.

At 2:41 p.m. Dallas College tweeted the Richland Campus is being evacuated because of a bomb threat, noting people should leave on foot and move away from buildings. The campus was given the all-clear a little before 4 p.m.

At 2:50 p.m., HSC Fort Worth tweeted for people to evacuate the RES building to the library or nearest emergency assembly point to wait for more instructions, saying no other buildings need to be evacuated. The school said the threat was over about an hour later.