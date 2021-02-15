LIVE: Austin city leaders to give updates after record-breaking winter storm impacts area

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After unprecedented winter storms pummeled the Austin-Travis County area with plunging temperatures, icy roads and at least half a foot of snow overnight Monday, city and county leaders are set to give an update on the area’s response at 12:30 p.m.

For thousands of residents, Monday morning began dark and cold, with widespread power outages across the area. Now, Austin City leaders will hold a conference to give the latest as emergency services remain stressed and travel remain hazardous.

Austin and Travis County leaders who will attend are Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Travis County Judge Andy Brown, CoA Manager Spencer Cronk, CoA Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Juan Ortiz, and Austin Energy General Manager Jackie Sargent.

KXAN will stream the conference in this story, on Facebook, on KXAN.com, and in the KXAN app.